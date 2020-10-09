Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 122.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.64. 5,561,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

