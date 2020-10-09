Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 5,498,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,973,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

