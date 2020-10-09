Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 6.83% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,234. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

