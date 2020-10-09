Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 223.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 817.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $285.71. 28,684,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.