Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 292,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,295. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

