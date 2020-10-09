Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,648. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.16. 1,822,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

