Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after acquiring an additional 141,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,701. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The company has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

