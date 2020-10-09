Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 824 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $22,503,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 88.6% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.68. 1,530,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.82. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

