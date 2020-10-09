Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 17,374,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,740,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

