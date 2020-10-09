Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

