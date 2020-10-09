Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,145. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.