Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 22,989 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.72. 2,124,282 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

