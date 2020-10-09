Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.86. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

