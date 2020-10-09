Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.16. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 96,384 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of $418.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.
Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$92.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.