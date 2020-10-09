Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.16. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 96,384 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of $418.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$92.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Panther Mining news, Director Peter John Jennings sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$43,666.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,000. Also, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$476,564.85. Insiders have sold 245,333 shares of company stock worth $330,906 in the last ninety days.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

