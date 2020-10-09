GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and $2,630.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 438,603,721 coins and its circulating supply is 407,950,689 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

