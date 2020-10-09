Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Sells $470,549.26 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $470,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,227. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

