Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-.6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.40-6.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

