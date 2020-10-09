Haven Protocol Price Reaches $2.02 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00018225 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $932,446.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,089.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.69 or 0.03315723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.02147879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00432766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.01050669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00591995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00047798 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,651,807 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

