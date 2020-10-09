Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.35. Helix Biopharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14.

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Helix Biopharma Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

