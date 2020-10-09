Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 151,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,896. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

