Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.9-239.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.47 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07 EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.01. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

