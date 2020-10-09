Hive Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $47.14 million and $1.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,817,561 coins and its circulating supply is 320,447,355 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

