HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $9.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $9.68 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

HL Acquisitions stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 161,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,727. HL Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit