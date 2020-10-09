HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $9.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $9.68 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

HL Acquisitions stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 161,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,727. HL Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

