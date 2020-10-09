Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 49,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 24,319,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

