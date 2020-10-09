Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,641,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,171,055. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

