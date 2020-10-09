Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $294,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,390.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 684,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 638,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 65.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 382,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 175,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,553.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 171,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 161,516 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock remained flat at $$10.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 376,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,583. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

