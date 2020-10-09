Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $487,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 3,863,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,848. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

