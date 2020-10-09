Hoertkorn Richard Charles Invests $4.27 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. The Charles Schwab makes up about 2.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,407. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

