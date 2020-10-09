Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 4,425 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

DVN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 8,983,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

