Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,253,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,011. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

