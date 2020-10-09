Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 2,416 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 6,378,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

