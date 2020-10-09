Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 2,622 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

HD stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.92. 2,212,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

