Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 525 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 3.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 3,236,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

