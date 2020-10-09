Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Aecom were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aecom by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,540. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

