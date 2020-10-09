HOLD Market Capitalization Tops $489,791.26 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $489,791.26 and approximately $503.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00258054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00095448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.01525122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00159374 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.