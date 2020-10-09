Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Buys New Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

LIN traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.