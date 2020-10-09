Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 25.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $58,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

