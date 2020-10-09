Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $159,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in General Electric were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 6,521,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,748,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

