Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Invests $209,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.67. 63,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,457. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

