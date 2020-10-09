Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 110 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.31.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. 80,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,087. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

