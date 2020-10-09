Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 1,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,751,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 51,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 523,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903,358. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

