Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,354,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

