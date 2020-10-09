Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. Hometrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

HTBI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

