Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report $31.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 million and the lowest is $30.46 million. Hometrust Bancshares posted sales of $34.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $260.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $792,490.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

