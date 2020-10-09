HUSD Market Capitalization Tops $130.14 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $130.14 million and $49.08 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.71 or 0.04990108 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00057053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 130,098,147 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

