Ignition Price Reaches $0.0784 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $105,145.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,043.23 or 0.99884248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000662 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00149603 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024512 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,354,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,733 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.