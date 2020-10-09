ILCOIN Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and FreiExchange. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $246,692.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,514,213,907 coins and its circulating supply is 560,517,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

