Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.87

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $7.27. Indivior shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 13,216 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVVY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Indivior from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Indivior has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

