Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $365,583.42 and $1,297.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

