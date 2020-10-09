INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $8,177.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.04978015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,374,031 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

